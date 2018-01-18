Final 3 Men Face Sentencing in Deadly 2013 New Jersey Mall Parking Lot Carjacking - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Final 3 Men Face Sentencing in Deadly 2013 New Jersey Mall Parking Lot Carjacking

Dustin Friedland of Hoboken was shot in the head Dec. 15, 2013, in front of his wife as the couple returned to their Range Rover in the parking deck of The Mall at Short Hills

By Tracie Strahan

Published at 5:09 AM EST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mall Murder Sentencing

    Emotional scenes played out at the courthouse Monday as one man was sentenced in the case of a car-jacking turned murder. Brian Thompson reports.

    (Published Monday, June 26, 2017)

    What to Know

    • The final three defendants who have pleaded guilty in the carjacking death of a newlywed at a New Jersey mall are set to be sentenced

    • Dustin Friedland, a young Hoboken attorney, was shot and killed in the parking lot in front of his wife 10 days before Christmas in 2013

    • Basim Henry, the fourth defendant, was sentenced in June in the deadly carjacking at The Mall at Short Hills

    The final three defendants who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the carjacking death of a young Hoboken attorney at a New Jersey mall in 2013 will learn their fate Thursday while also facing the widow of the man killed. 

    Prosecutors claimed Karif Ford and Hanif Thompson were on the hunt for high-end cars in the parking lot of The Mall at Short Hills just 10 days before Christmas in 2013. Authorities said they demanded the keys to the brand-new Range Rover belonging to Dustin Friedland. However, after a struggle, Friedland, a newlywed, was shot and killed in front of his wife. 

    Ford and Thompson admitted to their roles that night. Ford pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree carjacking and Thompson pleaded guilty to felony murder charges and unlawful possession of a handgun.

    A third defendant, Kevin Roberts, will also be sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree carjacking.

    Man Guilty of Murder in Attorney's Shocking Mall Carjacking

    [NY] Man Guilty of Murder in Attorney's Shocking Mall Carjacking

    The first of four men accused of killing a young husband in front of his wife has been found guilty of murder and this wasn't even the man who fired the fatal shot. News 4's Brian Thompson reports.

    (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

    Friedland's widow will also read a statement aloud. 

    The getaway driver, Basim Henry, was sentenced in June, to life in prison.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us