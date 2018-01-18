Emotional scenes played out at the courthouse Monday as one man was sentenced in the case of a car-jacking turned murder. Brian Thompson reports.

The final three defendants who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the carjacking death of a young Hoboken attorney at a New Jersey mall in 2013 will learn their fate Thursday while also facing the widow of the man killed.

Prosecutors claimed Karif Ford and Hanif Thompson were on the hunt for high-end cars in the parking lot of The Mall at Short Hills just 10 days before Christmas in 2013. Authorities said they demanded the keys to the brand-new Range Rover belonging to Dustin Friedland. However, after a struggle, Friedland, a newlywed, was shot and killed in front of his wife.



Ford and Thompson admitted to their roles that night. Ford pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree carjacking and Thompson pleaded guilty to felony murder charges and unlawful possession of a handgun.



A third defendant, Kevin Roberts, will also be sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree carjacking.

Friedland's widow will also read a statement aloud.



The getaway driver, Basim Henry, was sentenced in June, to life in prison.