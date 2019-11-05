What to Know A food worker at a ShopRite in New Jersey may have exposed customers to hepatitis A, health officials warned

The individual was at 1 S. Davenport St. in Somerville and worked during the infectious period from Oct. 13-30, NJ Department of Health said

Symptoms of hepatitis A in adults include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice

A food worker at a ShopRite in New Jersey may have exposed customers to hepatitis A, health officials warned Monday.

Somerset County Department of Health says the individual worked at ShopRite food market located at 1 S. Davenport St. in Somerville and worked during the infectious period from Oct. 13 to 30.

The New Jersey health department advised anyone who purchased items from the store's deli during that time to throw them away.

If the food items have already been consumed by someone who's not vaccinated against the virus, officials said the person should get the hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible to prevent getting sick, but no later than two weeks.

Anyone who used the restrooms at the ShopRite between the noted dates should also consider getting vaccinated, health officials said.

Symptoms of hepatitis A in adults include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, which usually resolve within two months of infection.