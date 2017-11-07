Pro-ISIS Video Appears on Hacked New Jersey School Website - NBC New York
Pro-ISIS Video Appears on Hacked New Jersey School Website

    A hack saw a New Jersey school's website redirected to a pro-ISIS video. (Published 23 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • The Bloomfield, New Jersey school district's website was hacked Monday by ISIS supporters, along with hundreds of other school districts

    • The website displayed a video message in support of ISIS for about two hours before it was taken down

    • The company that maintains the site says technicians discovered a small file was injected into the root of one of its websites

    The FBI is investigating after the company that hosts a New Jersey school district's website was hacked and the district's page was one of hundreds across the country to display a message in support of the Islamic State.

    The Bloomfield school district says the website displayed the IS video for about two hours Monday before it was taken down.

    SchoolDesk, the company which maintains the site, said in a statement that technicians discovered a small file was injected into the root of one of its websites. That redirected approximately 800 school and district websites to a YouTube page containing an audible Arabic message, unknown writing and a picture of Saddam Hussein.

    The company says it has added more protections.

    Earlier this summer, a Long Island town's website was hacked by ISIS sympathizers. Pro-ISIS messages appeared on Brookhaven's and 75 other pages around the world. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

