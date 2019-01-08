New Jersey Resident Shoots Alleged Car Burglar: Officials

What to Know A New Jersey resident shot someone who was allegedly burglarizing his car early Tuesday morning, officials said

The shooting happened on Farnham Avenue in Garfield around 3:20 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how old the alleged burglar was or what injuries he sustained

A New Jersey resident shot someone who was allegedly burglarizing his car early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened on Farnham Avenue in Garfield around 3:20 a.m., law enforcement officials said.

The alleged burglar made it to a McDonald’s a few blocks from the car after he was shot, and is being treated for unspecified injuries at the hospital, according to law enforcement sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear how old the alleged burglar was or what injuries he sustained.

Police confirmed they were investigating a shooting that took place on Farnham Avenue, but didn’t immediately provide details or say whether the alleged shooter would be charged.

Neighbors told News 4 they heard gunshots around 3:20 a.m.