More than 40,000 Customers Without Power In New Jersey: PSE&G

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark for part of the day Friday as utility workers rushed to fix widespread power outages in New Jersey.

PSE&G said that more than 45,000 customers were without power for at least part of the morning in a breakout of outages that stretched from East Brunswick to Westwood and from Bayonne as far west as Clifton. But in a statement around 11:45 a.m., the utility said that power had been restored to all but 10,000 customers.

The Menlo Park Mall in Edison appeared to be one of the locations affected; a Twitter user told NBC 4 New York the shopping center lost power about 11:30 a.m.

According to a tweet from the utility, the outages come from weather-related damage to circuits at switching stations throughout the area.

The utility added that rain and condensation mixed with salt on the roadways and compromised equipment.

"We are working to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible," the utility said.



