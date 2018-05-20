A New Jersey police officer saved a fawn by performing an emergency C-section after the baby deer’s mother was hit by a car.

A New Jersey police officer saved a fawn by performing an emergency C-section after the baby deer’s mother was hit by a car.

Animal control officer Robert Lagonera was called to the scene of a doe that had just been hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Washington Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.





The doe passed away, but still had a moving fawn inside of her, Lagonera said.

“Washington Township police Officer Vernon took the initiative and performed an emergency C-section on the deceased doe saving one of the two fawn inside,” wrote on the department’s page. “I arrived and took it home to dry it off and get it warm while rubbing its chest to help the underdeveloped lungs work.”

Photos posted on the department’s page show the newborn fawn wrapped in a blanket.

While he was attending to the fawn, Lagonera learned that a horse was on the loose not far away, he wrote. The two officers managed to coax it back into its paddock before they shifted their attention back to the fawn.

“Now I’m running around getting the premature fawn the care it needs,” he wrote. “No amount of coffee is too much today lol.”