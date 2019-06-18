What to Know A New Jersey woman who refused to follow new drop-off procedures at her child’s school attacked and bit a police officer directing traffic

An irate New Jersey woman who refused to follow new drop-off procedures at her child’s school attacked and bit a police officer directing traffic, police said.

Parona Brown was blocking a lane of traffic at Fairmount Elementary School in Hackensack when officer asked her to move, according to police.

When Lt. Tina Cappadonna ran the car’s license plates, it was revealed that Brown’s registration had expired, so the officer asked her to park the vehicle. Brown again refused, police said, and attacked Cappadonna after the officer opened the driver’s side door.

The mother bit the cop three times, puncturing Cappadonna’s skin on her neck and arm, and punched another officer in the chest before she was subdued, police said.

Brown was hit with numerous charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. She was released on summons. It was not immediately known when Brown was due back in court, or if she had an attorney.

Cappadonna was taken to the hospital to have her injuries treated, and was later released.