What to Know Police in New Jersey say they shot and killed a man following an incident in a residential area of Secaucus

An investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in the 300 block of Sea Isle Key is ongoing

Details of the shooting weren't released but Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said that shots were fired following a domestic dispute

Police in New Jersey say they shot and killed a man following an incident in a residential area of Secaucus.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office confirmed Sunday night that an investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in the 300 block of Sea Isle Key is ongoing. The identity of the man has not been released.

Details of the shooting weren't released but Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said that shots were fired following a domestic dispute.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.