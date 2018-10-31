Woman Clings to Life After Hit-Run in NJ: Officials

A woman is clinging to life after officials say she was mowed down by a fleeing car in New Jersey. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A woman is clinging to life after officials say she was mowed down by a fleeing car in New Jersey early Wednesday.

The 50-something-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was struck by a car around 12:45 a.m. at East Alpine and Elizabeth Avenue in Newark, according to authorities.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Video from the scene shows several evidence markers down on the road while investigators comb for clues.

A witness tells News 4 he saw a four-door black vehicle leaving the scene shortly after the woman was hit.

No arrests have been made and officials did not release a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing.