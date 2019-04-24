Two New Jersey congressmen are saying "no way" to New York City's plan to charge motorists a fee for entering Manhattan. Andrew Siff reports.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that he along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “came to a conceptual understanding” that, should congestion pricing move forward, it would be fairer to New Jersey commuters.

Murphy said Wednesday that the understanding is that New Jersey commuters will be treated equally at all Hudson River crossings: Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and George Washington Bridge.

“New Jersey will also have a seat at the table as the plan moves forward,” Murphy said.

“As we ensure the equal treatment for our commuters, we will pursue the conversion, and this important, to cashless tolling at Port Authority-controlled crossings,” Murphy added. “This will not only make delivering the credits to New Jersey drivers possible, but will also relieve congestion at the toll plazas, especially at the George Washington Bridge.”

The news comes after two New Jersey congressmen proposed legislation last week to protect New Jersey motorists who already pay up to $15 for bridge or tunnel tolls.

One provision would deny federal transportation funding to New York if New Jersey commuters who pay bridge or tunnel tolls aren't exempted from the new fee.

Details on New York’s fee plan are being finalized. It won't go into effect until 2021 and will be used to fix the city's mass transit system.