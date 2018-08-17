New Jersey Nanny Found Guilty of Abusing Infant: Prosecutors

New Jersey nanny Laura Gonzalez was found guilty of abusing a child under her care.

What to Know A 9-month-old Bernard's Township child was admitted to the hospital with multiple leg fractures back in November 2017.

Detectives determined that the child was under the care of nanny Laura Gonzalez at the time of the injuries.

Gonzalez, who had been hired through an internet-based service, was found guilty of child endangerment and assault on Thursday.

A New Jersey nanny has been found guilty of abusing an infant under her care last year, prosecutors say.

The 9-month-old child from Bernard’s Township was admitted to the Morristown Medical Center with multiple fractures in both legs in November 2017, according to prosecutors.

Detectives determined that Laura Gonzalez, a nanny who had been hired by the child’s parents through an online service, had been caring for the baby at the time of the injuries.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Gonzalez was found guilty of child endangerment and assault on Thursday.

Gonzalez, who's from Paramus, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27.