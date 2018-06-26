A New Jersey woman has been arrested in the death of her toddler son last month, police say.

Lynn Bergans, 34, of South Brunswick, was arrested Tuesday in the May 15 death of her 2-year-old son, prosecutors say. She's facing charges of reckless manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation determined the child had ingested a combination of water and methadone, and toxicology results confirmed the child died from a methadone overdose.

Bergans is being held at Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending her initial court appearance in New Brunswick. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

