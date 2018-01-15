Missing New Jersey Woman Found at NYC Hospital: Officials

A New Jersey woman who went missing on her way to work on Friday has been found at a Manhattan hospital. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Authorities said that Mary Ann Clark, 74, was located at Mt. Sinai hospital Sunday after suffering some sort of medical episode while riding the 1 train to her job in Tribeca.

A fellow rider who sees the woman on the 1 train daily saw coverage of the missing woman and reported that she had been taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Union police said the woman is in critical condition in the hospital ICU. She had identification on her when she was brought into the hospital, and it's not clear whether the hospital had notified the woman's family. NBC 4 New York has reached out to Mt. Sinai seeking comment.

Before she was found, coworkers at Clark's office told News 4 that they were worried about a woman they affectionately refered to as the "office mom."