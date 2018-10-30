A teacher heads back to court Friday on charges of sending explicit photos and videos to a person under 16 years old.

A New Jersey middle school teacher is facing sexual misconduct charges after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a teen, prosecutors say.

Stephanie Carafa, 32, of Lodi, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree and one count aggravated criminal sexual contact a third degree crime.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says that the Lodi Police Department received information Friday that Carafa, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, allegedly exchanged explicit photographs and videos with a 16-year-old teen.

A subsequent investigation by the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and the Lodi Police Department allegedly revealed Carafa engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student under the age of 16, prosecutors say.

Attorney information for Carafa was not immediately known.

Carafa is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 2.