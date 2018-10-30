New Jersey Middle School Teacher Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges - NBC New York
New Jersey Middle School Teacher Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • NJ middle school teacher is facing sexual misconduct charges after being accused of having inappropriate contact with teen, prosecutors say

    • Stephanie Carafa, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact

    • A probe by prosecutors and the Lodi Police Department allegedly revealed Carafa engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a teen

    A New Jersey middle school teacher is facing sexual misconduct charges after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a teen, prosecutors say.

    Stephanie Carafa, 32, of Lodi, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree and one count aggravated criminal sexual contact a third degree crime.

    The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says that the Lodi Police Department received information Friday that Carafa, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, allegedly exchanged explicit photographs and videos with a 16-year-old teen.

    A subsequent investigation by the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and the Lodi Police Department allegedly revealed Carafa engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student under the age of 16, prosecutors say.

    Attorney information for Carafa was not immediately known.

    Carafa is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 2.

