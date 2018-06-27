What to Know Two NJ men have been sentenced to more than 135 years each for a triple murder that occurred in 2017, authorities announced Wednesday

Jimmy Mays, 35, and Lavelle Davis, 38, both of Atlantic County were sentenced for the killing and torturing of Lance Fraiser, 44, of Newark and murdering Roshana Kelson, 30, of Paterson and Michael Davis, 45, of Maplewood, Essex County Prosecutor Robert Laurino says.

According to officials, all three victims were killed in Michael’s home by the two men in January 2017. Authorities say that an unidentified, unindicted co-conspirator was never charged in the incident.

Prosecutors say that the men knew the victims and went to Michael’s home looking for drugs and cash. They allegedly ended up killing him and Kelson, who was sleeping, and torturing Frasier before also killing him. All three were shot.

Mays was sentenced to 153 years, while Lavelle was sentenced to 138 years.

Lavelle had two prior felony convictions before being convicted of the triple murder, prosecutors say. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

Mays has four prior felony convictions, according to prosecutors. He was previously convicted of possession of a narcotics, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and jumping bail.

Prosecutors urged to the judge to impose consecutive life sentences for each of the three murders and the judge agreed, imposing a 46-year sentence for all three counts of murder in Lavelle’s case and 51-year sentence for all three counts of murder in Mays’ case.

Under the No Early Release Act, both men must serve 85 percent of their respective sentences before being eligible for parole.