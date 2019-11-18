The cannabis craze is ablaze across the country, with ten states already passing recreational marijuana laws. The I-Team's Sarah Wallace reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)

New Jersey legislative leaders intend to put a measure on the Nov. 2020 ballot asking voters to legalize marijuana.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney and Sen. Nicholas Scutari said Monday they introduced legislation to put a measure on next year's ballot.

“We are moving forward with a plan to seek voter approval to legalize adult use marijuana in New Jersey. We introduced legislation today to authorize a public referendum for a proposal that will lead to the creation of a system that allows adults to purchase and use marijuana for recreational purposes in a responsible way," they said in a statement.

The constitutional amendment, as drafted, would legalize production and consumption by those 21 and older in New Jersey. Retail sales would be subject to sales tax, but no other taxes.

The question that is proposed for the 2020 ballot reads: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called "canabis"?" Voters would have to vote "yes," if they are for the amendment, or "no" if they are against it.

If the measure makes the Nov. 2020 ballot and passes, marijuana would be legalized in the state as of Jan. 1, 2021.