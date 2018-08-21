What to Know A New Jersey man was found guilty of killing his girlfriend before fleeing with their 2-month-old daughter, prosecutors announced Monday

A jury deliberated three days before finding Arturo Alomas, 35, guilty of murderin Trenice Johnson in 2016, officials say

Alomas was arrested in North Carolina with the couple's daughter in the car, unharmed; He faces life in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 12

A jury deliberated three days to return Friday with a guilty verdict against Arturo Alomas, 35, of Elizabeth, for murdering his 26-year-old girlfriend Trenice Johnson Easter Sunday 2016, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say that police responded to the Mravlag Manor housing complex in Elizabeth at around 6 p.m. March 27, 2016 and allegedly found Johnson dead in her apartment.

An autopsy determined Johnson’s death was due to manual neck compression and her death was ruled a homicide, prosecutors say.

A subsequent investigation led to Alomas being identified as a suspect in the case, prosecutors say, adding that he was arrested later on the day of the homicide and charged with multiple criminal and traffic offenses after allegedly eluding police in North Carolina following an attempted traffic stop.

Authorities allegedly found his and Johnson’s infant daughter unharmed in the vehicle during his arrest.

According to the prosecutor’s office, since Alomas has seven prior indictable conviction on crimes including robbery, burglary, theft, eluding police and aggravated assault, he faces life in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 12.