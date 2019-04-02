Authorities say they're searching for the estranged boyfriend of a woman found killed alongside her 4-year-old son inside their Jersey City home last week. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015)

What to Know The man accused of killing his wife and their 4-year-old son was sentenced Tuesday to decades behind bars, prosecutors announced

Jose Ronald Santos-Alvarez was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for strangling Monika Potoczniak and suffocating their son, Christopher

Santos-Alvarez pleaded guilty to the two murders on Dec. 13, 2018

The man accused of killing his wife and their 4-year-old son was sentenced Tuesday to decades behind bars, prosecutors announced.

Jose Ronald Santos-Alvarez was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for strangling Monika Potoczniak and suffocating their son, Christopher, in 2015, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a tweet Tuesday. Santos-Alvarez pleaded guilty to the two murders on Dec. 13, 2018.

The mother and child were found unconscious in their Jersey City home Oct. 7, 2015 and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The mother had been strangled and the boy suffocated, the prosecutor's office said.

Following the double homicide, authorities issued an arrest warrant for for Santos-Alvarez. When police encountered him, he allegedly lunged at one of the officers with a knife after they encountered him on Clay Street in Hackensack Oct. 15, 2015. The officer's partner then shot him.

Mom, Boy Dead After Being Found in NJ Home: Authorities

A mother and her 5-year-old son found unconscious in their Jersey City home have died, and police are investigating their deaths as suspicious, according to authorities and law enforcement sources. Brynn Gingras reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015)

Both the wounded officer and Santos-Alvarez were subsequently taken to Hackensack University Medical Center to be treated.