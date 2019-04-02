New Jersey Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Killing His Wife, 4-Year-Old Son - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

New Jersey Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Killing His Wife, 4-Year-Old Son

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Ex-Boyfriend Sought in Deaths of NJ Mother, Son

    Authorities say they're searching for the estranged boyfriend of a woman found killed alongside her 4-year-old son inside their Jersey City home last week. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015)

    What to Know

    • The man accused of killing his wife and their 4-year-old son was sentenced Tuesday to decades behind bars, prosecutors announced

    • Jose Ronald Santos-Alvarez was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for strangling Monika Potoczniak and suffocating their son, Christopher

    • Santos-Alvarez pleaded guilty to the two murders on Dec. 13, 2018

    The man accused of killing his wife and their 4-year-old son was sentenced Tuesday to decades behind bars, prosecutors announced.

    Jose Ronald Santos-Alvarez was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for strangling Monika Potoczniak and suffocating their son, Christopher, in 2015, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a tweet Tuesday. Santos-Alvarez pleaded guilty to the two murders on Dec. 13, 2018.

    The mother and child were found unconscious in their Jersey City home Oct. 7, 2015 and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The mother had been strangled and the boy suffocated, the prosecutor's office said.

    Following the double homicide, authorities issued an arrest warrant for for Santos-Alvarez. When police encountered him, he allegedly lunged at one of the officers with a knife after they encountered him on Clay Street in Hackensack Oct. 15, 2015. The officer's partner then shot him.

    Mom, Boy Dead After Being Found in NJ Home: Authorities

    [NY] Mom, Boy Dead After Being Found in NJ Home: Authorities
    A mother and her 5-year-old son found unconscious in their Jersey City home have died, and police are investigating their deaths as suspicious, according to authorities and law enforcement sources. Brynn Gingras reports.
    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015)

    Both the wounded officer and Santos-Alvarez were subsequently taken to Hackensack University Medical Center to be treated.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us