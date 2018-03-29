What to Know A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for strangling his mother to death in 2016, authorities say

Frank Polera, of Old Bridge, was sentenced Thursday for the 2016 death of his mother, Patricia Polera, 61

Polera, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and will serve 85 percent of prison term before becoming eligible for parole

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for strangling his mother to death in 2016, authorities say.

Frank Polera, of Old Bridge, was sentenced Thursday for the 2016 death of his mother, Patricia Polera, 61, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement.

On Nov. 26, 2016, police were called to Patricia’s Old Bridge home, which she shared with her son, and found the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say, adding that an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the victim died from asphyxiation by compression.

Polera, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in January.

He will have to serve 85 percent of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole since the prison term is subject to the No Early Release Act.