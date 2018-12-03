New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Bludgeoning Wife to Death - NBC New York
New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Bludgeoning Wife to Death

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Monday to bludgeoning his 32-year-old wife to death in 2015, prosecutors announced

    • Vito Nigro, 46, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of his wife Giorgina

    • Giorgina’s body was found July 22, 2015 in the home they shared; An autopsy concluded she died from blunt force and sharp force trauma

    A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Monday to bludgeoning his 32-year-old wife to death in 2015, prosecutors announced.

    Vito Nigro, 46, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter, admitting he bludgeoned his wife Giorgina Nigro to death.

    Giorgina’s body was found July 22, 2015 in the home they shared on Devon Road.

    An autopsy revealed that the victim died from blunt force and sharp force trauma.

    In a plea agreement reached with Middlesex County prosecutors, Nigro will be sentenced to 27 years in a state prison and will not be eligible for early release, meaning he will have to serve at least 85 percent of his term before becoming eligible for parole.

    Nigro is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 22, 2019.

