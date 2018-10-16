What to Know NJ man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend before fleeing with their 2-month-old daughter was sentenced to 75 years in prison

Prosecutors were asking for life in prison for Alomas due to his prior convictions, which included theft and aggravated assault

Arturo Alomas, 35, of Elizabeth, was sentenced Monday after he was found guilty Aug. 17 of murdering his 26-year-old girlfriend, Trenice Johnson, on Easter Sunday 2016.

Authorities say that police responded to the Mravlag Manor housing complex in Elizabeth at around 6 p.m. March 27, 2016 and allegedly found Johnson dead in her apartment.

An autopsy determined Johnson’s death was due to manual neck compression and her death was ruled a homicide, prosecutors say.

A subsequent investigation led to Alomas being identified as a suspect in the case, prosecutors say, adding that he was arrested later on the day of the homicide and charged with multiple criminal and traffic offenses after allegedly eluding police in North Carolina following an attempted traffic stop.

Authorities found Alomas’ and Johnson’s infant daughter unharmed in the vehicle during his arrest.

No motive for the crime was ever revealed.

“Ironically, after murdering Trenice, the mother of his child, this defendant fled to North Carolina to his own mother,” Union County Assistant Prosecutor Armando Suarez said in a statement, adding that Alomas “robbed four children, all under the age of 10, of just that: their mother. Tragically, Trenice’s four children will never have their mother to run to, turn to, or look to, for the rest of their lives.”

Since Alomas had seven prior indictable conviction on crimes including robbery, burglary, theft, eluding police and aggravated assault, prosecutors were asking for life in prison for Alomas.

“This was a crime of unthinkable depravity,” acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan said, “and a life sentence was more than warranted.”

Johnson’s uncle, who adopted Johnson and Alomas' daughter, now a 2-year-old girl, spoke at the sentencing Friday, according to the remarks made in court, and he promised to continue giving her the love and support he said she deserves.