A New Jersey man delayed a Los Angeles-bound flight Thursday afternoon with an outburst the airline says threatened crew members and the safety of the plane.

Alaska Airlines Flight 411 departed from JFK Airport just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Three hours later, the plane made an unscheduled landing in Kansas City after Jwan Curry, a 41-year-old man from Hamburg, allegedly created a disturbance that threatened crew members.

According to the airline, Curry demanded to use one of the empty first class bathrooms instead of waiting in the long line in coach.

Alaska representatives said Curry was "combative, unruly," and threatened the safety of the plane and crew members on board while swinging his arms as he walked up and down the aisle.

Even after he used one of the bathroom in the rear of the plane, Curry returned to his seat and continued his rant. Flight attendants informed the captain as the upset passenger began punching his seat as well as himself, according to the affidavit, and threatened to "blow up" the plane and "kill everyone."

A passenger on the flight captured cell phone video of Curry's rant.

"By making seven people wait here to use the bathroom while the whole bathroom up there is empty is wrong," Curry can be heard shouting in the video.

It was after Curry made the violent threats that the pilots decided to divert the flight, and passengers were given flex cuffs to restrain him until the plane landed.

He was taken into police custody after landing at Kansas City, and was charged with interfering with a flight crew member's duties.

When reached by phone, Curry's family did not provide a comment.

Alaska Airlines said the flight continued on to Los Angeles once Curry was escorted off the plane by police.