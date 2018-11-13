What to Know A New Jersey man was arrested on a DUI charge after telling police he “drank too much because the Jets suck,” authorities say

Christopher Greyshock allegedly told cops he rear ended a car, before proclaiming his disdain for the New York NFL team

Test results indicated a blood alcohol content of .13 percent, according to police; Greyshock also faces drug-related charges

A New Jersey man was arrested on a DUI charge after telling police he “drank too much because the Jets suck,” authorities say.

Christopher J. Grayshock, 57, of West Milford, is facing assault by auto, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving and open container of alcohol in the motor vehicle charges stemming from the Sunday afternoon incident.

Wayne police say they were called to a vehicular accident with injuries at Alps Road and Route 23 around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, Wayne First Squad was assessing an injured female and another person lying on the grass.

Police say that Greyshock approached them “staggering and swaying, unable to walk straight in danger of falling onto the highway.”

Greyshock allegedly told officers he rear ended the car that was stopped in traffic in front of him.

Police say they noticed a “heavy odor” of alcohol on his breath and “stains of liquid” on his clothes and subsequently performed a field sobriety test on Greyshock, which he allgegedly failed.

During the test, Greyshock allegedly told police, “I drank too much because the Jets suck!”

Police arrested Greyshock for allegedly driving while intoxicated and causing injury in a motor vehicle accident while intoxicated.

Police say an ensuing vehicle search revealed a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey on the front passenger seat in plain view, which was 3/4 full.

Authorities also allege that a marijuana “roach,” a clear zip lock bag with suspected marijuana and two packages of EZ wider rolling papers were also found.

Test results indicated a blood alcohol content of .13 percent, according to police. BAC limit in New Jersey is set at 0.08 percent.

Attorney information for Greyshock was not immediately known.