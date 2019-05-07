New Jersey Man Busted for Having More Than 100K Child Porn Images: Prosecutors - NBC New York
New Jersey Man Busted for Having More Than 100K Child Porn Images: Prosecutors

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 33-year-old New Jersey man was indicted for possessing more than 100,000 child pornography images, authorities say

    • Jose Morales, 33, of Irvington, was charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors say

    • Morales was arrested Nov. 1, 2018 after the execution of a search warrant at his Irvington home, according to prosecutors

    A 33-year-old New Jersey man was indicted for possessing more than 100,000 child pornography images, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

    Jose Morales, 33, of Irvington, was charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II announced.

    Morales was arrested Nov. 1, 2018 after the execution of a search warrant at his Irvington home, according to prosecutors.

    The investigation was initiated when Morales allegedly uploaded the material to an online account.

    Prosecutors say that upon becoming aware of the nature of the images and videos uploaded to Morales' account, the online provider notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and a referral was submitted to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

    When Morales was arrested, he was charged with possessing at least 1,000 but less than 100,000 items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, according to prosecutors, but the subsequent forensic examination of storage media seized from his home revealed that he possessed more than 100,000 files.

    Attorney information for Morales is not immediately known. 

