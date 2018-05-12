What to Know A New Jersey man was arrested for making a bomb threat against the Bergen County Courthouse, authorities said

A New Jersey man has been arrested for making a bomb threat against the Bergen County Courthouse earlier this year, authorities said.

Christopher Camargo, 25, of Hackensack, New Jersey, allegedly called the Hackensack Police Department and made a bomb threat against the courthouse on Feb. 5, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Camargo used a technology that concealed the number he was calling from, but authorities were eventually able to trace the call, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm and is currently being held in the Bergen County Jail, the office added. His information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.



