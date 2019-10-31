What to Know Man was arrested Halloween Eve for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in a northern New Jersey cemetery last Friday, prosecutors say

Oscar Ramirez, of North Bergen, was arrested on Wednesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Thursday

Prosecutors say that a 23-year-old woman was walking when she was grabbed from behind, was threatened and pulled into a cemetery

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Halloween Eve for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in a northern New Jersey cemetery last Friday, prosecutors say.

Oscar Ramirez, of North Bergen, was arrested on Wednesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Thursday. Ramirez was charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault while armed with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault during the commission of a crime, as well as robbery while armed with a weapon, among other charges.

Ramirez's arrest and the charges he faces are in connection to an incident that allegedly occured last week. Prosecutors say that on Saturday the North Bergen Police Department received a report of a sexual assult that took place on 46th Street near John F. Kennedy Boulveard the night before around 11:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say that a 23-year-old woman was walking along 46th Street when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man, was threatened with a sharp object and then pulled into the Grove Church Cemetery where the sexual assault allegedly took place.

Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6.

Attorney information for him was not immediately known.