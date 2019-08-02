New Jersey Man Arrested Following Series of Arson: Prosecutors - NBC New York
New Jersey Man Arrested Following Series of Arson: Prosecutors

The arson suspect was carrying a lighter, a piece of cardboard and a can of WD-40 on him, police said

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 30-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday in connection to a series of arson last week

    • Marcus Wise of Roselle was charged burglary and criminal mischief and several counts of arson

    • He was carrying a lighter, a piece of cardboard and a can of WD-40 on him, according to police

    A 30-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday in connection to a series of arson in Union County last week that was committed in a single day.

    Prosecutors charged Marcus Wise of Roselle with burglary and criminal mischief and several counts of arson after he allegedly set fires to a business, a vacant home, a dumpster and some vegetation around Linden on the night of July 25.

    Linden police found Wise and took him into custody in the early morning of July 26 after receiving reports of a person throwing rocks through a building's glass door. The arson suspect was carrying a lighter, a piece of cardboard and a can of WD-40 on him, police said.

    Federal authorities were later called in to assist in the investigation of the “suspicious” overnight and early morning fires and they helped determined that Wise was responsible for all the fires and the break-in, prosecutors said.

    No injuries were reported from the fires, according to Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther, however resident from a neighboring building near a fire on Wood Avenue were evacuated, while residents from a nearby home next to the site of a Seymour Avenue blaze were displaced and relocated with the assistance of the American Red Cross.

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Wise had legal representation. He's scheduled to appear in court next Friday, Aug. 9.

