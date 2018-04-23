Police are investigating after a New Jersey man apparently shot and killed his son, and then killed himself, in their home Sunday, authorities say.

Police found 39-year-old Jeremy Larence and his father, 71-year-old Gerald Larence, dead inside of their family home at around 4:45 p.m

Authorities believe that Gerald Larence shot and killed his son before shooting himself. The handgun was recovered from inside the home.

Autopsies conducted Monday confirmed both men died of gunshot wounds to the head, son Jeremy in a homicide and father Gerald in a suicide.

Police had initially been responding to the home after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

The investigation is ongoing.