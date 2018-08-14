What to Know A man in NJ who admitted to fatally shooting his neighbor last year in broad daylight could face up to 25 years in prison, authorities say

Shansey Abernathy, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the killing of Alphonso Pearson, 27, prosecutors announced

Prosecutors will recommend 25 years in state prison when Abernathy is sentenced later this year

A New Jersey man who admitted to fatally shooting his neighbor last year in broad daylight could face up to 25 years in prison, authorities say.

According to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Shansey Abernathy, 24, pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter Monday in connection the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Alphonso Pearson.

Prosecutor Jeremiah Lenihan says that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, the Linden Police Department responded to a report of an alleged shooting on Cleveland Avenue and found Pearson outside his home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Pearson was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead.

A subsequent investigation resulted in Abernathy allegedly being identified as the suspect, prosecutors say, adding he turned himself in the day after the shooting.

Prosecutors will recommend 25 years in state prison when Abernathy is sentenced later this year.

Information regarding Abernathy’s defense attorney could not immediately be located.