What to Know A New Jersey man accused of human trafficking, who was described as being a “fugitive from justice,” was arrested Tuesday, authorities said

Kevin Newell, 55, was arrested in connection with a months-long multi-agency human trafficking, child exploitation investigation

Newell, of Maywood, was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings in Pennsylvania

A New Jersey man accused of human trafficking, who was described as being a “fugitive from justice,” was arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

Kevin Newell, a 55-year-old married salesman from Maywood, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a months-long, multi-agency human trafficking and child sexual exploitation investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, the North Strabane Police Department in Pennsylvania and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, according to authorities who say that a search warrant at Newell’s Maywood residence resulted in his arrest.

Newell is charged by Pennsylvania authorities with trafficking in individuals, trafficking in minors, unlawful contact with a minor, having child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

It was not immediately clear if Newell retained an attorney.

The date of his court appearance is unknown.