A well-known high-end shopping mall in New Jersey is temporarily closed following a water main break Monday.

"Due to a water main break underneath the mall, we are temporarily closed. We are assessing the situation and hope to re-open today," The Mall at Short Hills announced on its website shortly after 12 p.m.

The water main break allegedly took place outside near the Macy's section, according to a mall employee. News 4 New York could not independently verify this.

It is unclear when the mall will reopen or if there are any structural damages due to the pipe rupture.

The Mall at Short Hills features four of the world's most prestigious department stores and 150 shops, over 40 of which are unique to New Jersey. The shopping center also features a myriad of high-end shops including Burberry, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Gucci and Saint Laurent, among others.