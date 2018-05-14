Three Bronx men are facing charges for conspiring to distribute heroin and carfentanil, a controlled substance 100 times more potent than fentanyl, authorities say. Marc Santia reports.

What to Know New Jersey leads the country in the percentage of teenagers exposed to drugs on school property, a recent study reveals

WalletHub report, published Monday, looked into the drug use of each state to determine certain underlying problem areas and trends

The study revealed that overall NJ ranks 29th among the states with the worst drug problems in the country, NY ranks 26th and CT ranks 25th

New Jersey leads the country in the percentage of teenagers exposed to drugs on school property, a recent study reveals.

A WalletHub report published Monday revealed that even though New Jersey ranks 29th among the states with the worst drug problems in the country, it has the highest percentage of teens who have been offered, sold or given an illegal drug on school property.

Jersey’s rate is three times higher than in Iowa, the state with the lowest rate of teens exposed to drugs on school property, according to WalletHub. In this specific category, Connecticut comes in at No. 4.

Because of the country’s storied history of drug use and due to the current political climate related to drugs, WalletHub looked into the drug use of each state to determine certain underlying problem areas and trends.

For example, New York, which comes in at No. 26 as having the biggest overall drug use problem, and Connecticut, which comes in at No. 25 overall, are tied with Iowa for first place as the states with the most people receiving substance abuse treatment per 100,000 drug users, the study says.

WalletHub determined that Connecticut is in fifth place when it comes to having the highest percentage of adults with unmet drug treatment needs, while New Jersey has the lowest percentage of adults with unmet drug treatment needs.

The study also found that New Jersey places fifth among all states when it comes to having the most drug arrests per capita.

The study revealed Washington, D.C., Vermont, Colorado, Delaware and Rhode Island are the top five states with the overall worst drug problems in the country.

Top Tri-State News Photos

