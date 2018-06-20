NJ Lacrosse Coach Pumps Up Team With Fortnite

A New Jersey lacrosse coach found a particularly effective way to motivate his players: Fortnite. (Published 44 minutes ago)

The coach of Bergen County-based Oxygen Lacrosse, Brendan Gorman, was caught on Instagram video referencing the uber-popular battle royale video game in his pep talk at a tournament over the weekend in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

"24 teams came here," he says in the video, which has been viewed more than 10,000 times. "This is just like Fortnite. This is just like battle royale."

He adds, referencing items players can pick up in the game, "there are only four left. We got chug jugs. We got the golden star!"

The battle bus dropped us in West Chester, PA. 24 entered the battle royale now 2 remain!! Let’s get it done boys @fortnite @lacrossenetwork @washeduplaxbros @epochlacrossejoe @nxtlacrosse A post shared by O2 Lacrosse Training Academy (@o2lacrosse) on Jun 17, 2018 at 8:41am PDT



At that point, his team is so raucous that his voice is drowned out.

"It's not different from a Fornite battle, lets go win this thing!," Gorman finishes before the team breaks the huddle.

One player even takes the gaming metaphor even further as the team goes back onto the field, mimicking one of the game's many dance emotes.

And the tactic worked, to boot. The team posted on its Instagram page that it won the tournament.

"The squad came through with the VICTORY ROYALE!!," the team said in the post.

