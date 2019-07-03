New Jersey Karate Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student - NBC New York
New Jersey Karate Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

    A New Jersey karate instructor is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

    Edilberto “Eddie” Torres, owner and operator of Kokusai Karate Dojo, in Bloomfield, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child – a karate student at his business, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

    Allegedly, earlier this year, Torres began repeatedly making inappropriate physical contact with the child, who ultimately reported this to Bloomfield Police.

    Prosecutors say Torres made inappropriate contact with the victim’s intimate parts.

    Torres is scheduled to make his first court Wednesday.

    Prosecutors say the investigation is active and ongoing.

    Attorney information for Torres was not immediately clear.

