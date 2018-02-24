Teen With Autism Disappears in New Jersey

A New Jersey teen who was separated from his mother on Saturday afternoon hasn’t been seen since, police said.

Justin Uribe went missing around 1:30 p.m. in Bloomfield, according to police.

The 19-year-old from Rockaway was last seen at a doctor’s office on Broad Street. Police believe he walked in the direction of Watchung Avenue.

Uribe was wearing a gray jacket, olive-colored pants and blue sneakers at the time.

It’s not the first time the teen has disappeared, but police say this is the longest he’s been away.

He has an interest in animals, especially dogs. He does not like bad weather and won’t walk in the rain, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141 or 973-680-4100.

