99524 -- North Bergen --- Tuesday 18, 2012 --- Judge Nino Falcone of North Bergen spoke in the courtroom he will preside in the new North Bergen Municipal Court Building prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony held to unveil the new building. The building will house the municipal court and the parking authority and both will resume their operations at the new facility on Monday, July 23rd. AMY NEWMAN/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know A New Jersey judge is on the wrong side of the law after allegedly groping a woman’s breasts inside his private law offices, officials said

Nino Falcone is accused of grabbing the 33-year-old woman’s breasts without her consent at his North Bergen office

The 78-year-old judge was arrested Thursday, and has been suspended without pay

A New Jersey judge is on the wrong side of the law after allegedly groping a woman’s breasts inside his private law offices, according to Hudson County officials.

Nino Falcone is accused of grabbing the woman’s breasts without her consent at his North Bergen office on August 29, prosecutors said. The alleged victim is a 33-year-old woman, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident did not involve a North Bergen town employee or “anyone connected with North Bergen Municipal Court,” a spokesman for the town said in a statement.

“Judge Falcone has provided many years of dedicated and unblemished public service,” the statement read. “We will follow the directives of the New Jersey Judiciary, which has jurisdiction over Municipal Court Judges, and we will refrain from commenting further while this case advances through the legal process."

The 78-year-old judge was arrested on Thursday, and charged with criminal sexual contact. He was released, with his next court appearance scheduled for October 3.

Falcone was suspended from his job as a municipal court judge without pay.

Information regarding an attorney for Falcone was not immediately available.