A New Jersey high school teacher allegedly sent nude photos to a student and had “sexually explicit conversations” with him via email and social media, prosecutors said.

Montgomery High School contacted police on Oct. 4 to report that teacher Michelina Aichele, 29, of Hillsborough Township, had been having sexually explicit conversations with a 17-year-old male student, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

The student told police Aichele had sent him nude photos over the course of several months, prosecutors said.

He also shared “sexually explicit conversations” he’d had with Aichele through social media sites and over email, according to prosecutors.

Aichele was arrested and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.