A Friday morning shooting claimed the life of a New Jersey high school teacher.

Kofi A. Owens, 45, of Newark, was shot to death on South 16th Street in East Orange around 1 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced.

Owens, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:18 a.m., was a teacher at East Orange STEM Academy. According to the school's website, Owens was a tech lead teacher.

A second man was also shot but survived. He is in stable condition, however authorities have not released his name.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPD-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

