New Jersey High School Placed on Lockdown

Montclair High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to the district superintendent.

The reason for the lockdown was not immediately known.

In a message to families and staff, superintendent Nathan Parker said the high school was placed on lockdown meaning students cannot be picked up and if they are out of the building they cannot return to the premises.

According to Parker, police and the school administration were conducting an investigation.

Chopper 4 was over the high school shortly after 12 p.m. where people, some who appeared to be students, were seen coming in and out of the building.

Additional information was not immediately available.