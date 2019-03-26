What to Know Alien has been adapted for the stage by the students at North Bergen County High School

Sci-fi fans rejoice! Just before its 40th anniversary, the popular 1979 classic, "Alien," has been adapted for the stage by the students at North Bergen County High School.

The production had 24 cast and crew members and took about 7 months to prepare, according to art director Steven Defendini.

"Alien: The Play" garnered major national attention after the students' performances on March 19 and 21. Defendini told NBC News that the students are excited about the buzz surrounding the show.

The trailer for the play has drawn rave reviews from celebrities including Patton Oswald and Paul Scheer.

Writer and director Joss Whedon, meanwhile, liked a video of the play on Twitter — an especially validating moment for students who consider him one of their favorite directors, the New York Times reports.

While the original film production cost about $10 million, "Alien: The Play" consisted of mostly found-objects and donations with a budget estimation of about $3,500, according to the Times. The production also received praise from the the Official Alien Twitter Page.

Defendini said that they are looking into doing future performances, but nothing is set yet.