What to Know Two individuals with measles may have exposed others in New Jersey, state health officials say

Officials says that in two unrelated incidents, a person with measles stopped briefly in NJ and another is a Bergen County resident

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes and can even lead to pneumonia and encephalitis

Two individuals with measles may have exposed others in New Jersey, state health officials say.

The New Jersey Department of Health says that in two unrelated incidents, an individual with measles stopped briefly in the state on April 30 while on a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls, New York, to Washington. D.C.; and a Bergen County resident developed measles after contact with an international traveler who was ill with measles.

Health officials say that anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles and should contact their health provider: the Towne Centre at Englewood apartments in Englewood, New Jersey, between April 24 and May 2; Renaissance Office Center in Englewood on April 30 between 1 and 3:45 p.m.; Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal C on May 2, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m; and Columbia Travel Center, I-80 at Rt. 94 in Columbia, New Jersey, on April 30, between 9:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

Health officials say that exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as May 23.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, which is the swelling of the brain.

For more information about measles, the health department suggests you contact your health care provider or visit the New Jersey Department of Health website.



