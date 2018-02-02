NJ Groundhog Predicts This Team Will Win the Super Bowl - NBC New York
NJ Groundhog Predicts This Team Will Win the Super Bowl

Published at 1:56 PM EST on Feb 2, 2018 | Updated at 3:45 PM EST on Feb 2, 2018

    A soothsaying New Jersey groundhog turned Groundhog Day predictions up a notch, forecasting not only the weather for the next six weeks but the Super Bowl winner.

    Essex Ed, the resident groundhog at Essex County’s Turtle Back Zoo, did not see his shadow on Friday, predicting spring weather will arrive early this year.

    This puts Ed in agreement with the groundhog Staten Island Chuck, who also predicted an early spring, but at odds with the nation’s preeminent groundhog, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter.

    Essex Ed also prophesized the winner of Sunday’s upcoming Super Bowl that pits  the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. 

    Ed predicted that the New England Patriots will come out on top.

    Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl, which kicks off on NBC at 6 p.m. ET.

