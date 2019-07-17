What to Know Crew from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service traveled to Alaska Friday to provide aid after various forest fires broke out throughout state

A group of heroic firefighters have reached The Last Frontier.

A 20 person crew from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service traveled to Alaska Friday to provide aid after a number of forest fires broke out throughout the state.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service Crew No. 1 has been assigned to the Grouse Creek Fire, located six miles northeast of Rampart, Alaska, along the Yukon River, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

According to Tammy Wodarczak, a spokeswoman for the Alaska Fire Service, crews in Alaska are fighting 212 fires in the state, NJ.com reports.

The Grouse Creek fire was caused by a lightning strike July 10, NJ.com reports, citing Wodarczak.

For over 30 years, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been providing aid to states in need, but this is the agency's first time to Alaska, the agency says.

The Forest Fire Service reassures New Jersey residents that the out-of-state assignments have no impact on the agency's ability to fight wildfires in the Garden State.

