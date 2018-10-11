Gas Station Set Ablaze After Driver Pulls Away Prematurely - NBC New York
Gas Station Set Ablaze After Driver Pulls Away Prematurely

No one was reported hurt.

By Annie O'Sullivan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Gas Pump Fire in Hackensack

    A large fire was ignited at a gas station in Hackensack, video shows. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a gas station in Bergen County

    • No one was hurt, and the fire was quickly extinguished

    • The identity of the driver is unknown

    A fire was sparked at a Bergen County gas station Wednesday after a driver pulled away from the pump too early, fire officials say.

    Dramatic surveillance video shows an area of the 20 Route 4 E Lukoil station in flames after the driver pulled away, causing the pump to break from the base and vapors to ignite from the gasoline.

    A station attendant acted quickly, grabbing a nearby fire extinguisher to quickly put out the growing flames, according to video released by Hackensack Fire Department.

    No one was hurt in the fire, which broke out about 3 p.m., the Hackensack Fire Department said. 

