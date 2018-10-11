A large fire was ignited at a gas station in Hackensack, video shows. (Published 2 hours ago)

A fire was sparked at a Bergen County gas station Wednesday after a driver pulled away from the pump too early, fire officials say.

Dramatic surveillance video shows an area of the 20 Route 4 E Lukoil station in flames after the driver pulled away, causing the pump to break from the base and vapors to ignite from the gasoline.

A station attendant acted quickly, grabbing a nearby fire extinguisher to quickly put out the growing flames, according to video released by Hackensack Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the fire, which broke out about 3 p.m., the Hackensack Fire Department said.