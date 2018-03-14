What to Know An NJ elementary school teacher’s assistant pleaded guilty in court that he sold tens of thousands of oxycodone pills, prosecutors say

Gary Dimick, 33, of North Bergen, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, according to authorities

Dimick faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced

A New Jersey elementary school teacher’s assistant pleaded guilty in court Tuesday that he sold tens of thousands of oxycodone pills, sometimes making his transactions on school grounds, prosecutors say.

Gary Dimick, 33, of North Bergen, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, according to authorities.

“Gary Dimick admitted in federal court today that he sold tens of thousands of highly addictive opiates to others over a period of seven years,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. “He now faces serious prison time for his actions.”

Dimick was employed as a teacher’s assistant at an elementary school in Fort Lee, officials said. They say Dimick sold more than 25,000 of the highly-addictive tablets over the course of seven years.

Dimick faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

News 4 has reached out to the Fort Lee Department of Education for comment.