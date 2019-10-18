New Jersey Elementary School Bus Driver Busted for DUI

What to Know An elementary school bus driver in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with drunk driving

Anthony Rodriguez, 64, was reportedly acting in an unusual manner at work at Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Ocean County on Thursday

He is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing

An elementary school bus driver in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with drunk driving after school officials noticed he was behaving "erratically."

Anthony Rodriguez, 64, was reportedly acting in an unusual manner at work at Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Ocean County on Thursday, according to police. After school staff investigated, Rodriguez was taken off the bus route and around 30 children were transferred to another bus without any incident.

Police later determined that Rodriguez was under the influence of alcohol or another intoxicating substance, but he refused an alcohol test and a warrant for his blood sample was issued.

Results on the alcohol level in his blood are pending, according to prosecutors. In addition to a driving while intoxicated charge, Rodriguez faces child endangerment, refusal to provide a breath sample, DWI in a school zone and reckless driving charges.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.