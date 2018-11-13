Authorities Make $3M New Jersey Drug Bust, Alleged Traffickers From Sinaloa Arrested - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Full Details on Amazon's HQ2 in NYC
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Authorities Make $3M New Jersey Drug Bust, Alleged Traffickers From Sinaloa Arrested

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
    Arcenio Chaidez Medrano, left, and Romulo Chaidez Medrano, right.

    What to Know

    • 2 men from Sinaloa were arrested in NJ on narcotics charges after $3 million worth of meth, fentanyl and heroin were seized, authorities say

    • Romulo and Arcenio Chaidez Medrano, both of Sinaloa, Mexico, are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute dangerous substances

    • The men are expected to appear in court on Nov. 21

    Two men from Sinaloa were arrested in New Jersey on narcotics charges after $3 million worth of meth, fentanyl and heroin were seized, authorities say.

    Romulo Chaidez Medrano, 26, and Arcenio Chaidez Medrano, 36, both of Sinaloa, Mexico, are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substances, namely crystal methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced Tuesday.

    On Friday, following an investigation, members of the prosecutor’s office allegedly received information that Romulo and Arcenio were traveling to Bergen County with the intent to distribute drugs.

    According to prosecutors, the men were subsequently located in Hasbrouck Heights and arrested. When they were apprehended, the two were allegedly in possession of 13 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, 3.5 kilos of heroin, 6,255 tablets of fentanyl and three pounds of raw fentanyl.

    The drugs had an estimated street value of $3,000,000, authorities say.

    Romulo and Arcenio were remanded to the Bergen County Jail. They are expected to appear in court on Nov. 21.

    Attorney information for the men was not immediately known.

