New Jersey Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patients Has License Temporarily Suspended - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

New Jersey Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patients Has License Temporarily Suspended

Published 13 minutes ago

    Carl Renner

    A 66-year-old Bergen County doctor charged with sexually assaulting two women patients during office visits had his license temporarily suspended, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced Thursday.

    Carl Renner, who practiced in Hasbrouck Heights as a general practitioner, was arrested by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on June 6. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault on a female patient who reported the alleged incident to police on June 3.

    Subsequently, on June 14, Renner, who lives in Glen Rock, was charged with two additional counts of second-degree sexual assault on another female patient who alleged that Renner assaulted her during an office visit on May 30, and during an office visit between May and September of 2016.

    Renner, who denies the allegations against him, according to Grewal, agreed to the temporary suspension of his license pending the disposition of the criminal charges and further action under an Interim Consent Order with the State Board of Medical Examiners.

    According to Grewal, under the terms of the Interim Consent Order, Renner must immediately stop all contact with patients including seeing, examining, treating or otherwise offering medical services at any location in New Jersey. He is also prohibited from prescribing or dispensing medications of any kind within the state. Additionally, Renner is also banned from entering his former medical practice during business hours when patients may be present

    “Doctors who sexually prey on patients not only break the law, they violate the trust that patients place in their doctors,” Grewal said in a statement. “As the Board’s action in this case demonstrates, we will move swiftly to intercede in cases where doctors are charged with sexually exploiting their patients.”

    Anyone with information about Renner can contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-226-5620.

    Attorney information for Grewal was not immediately clear.

