By Adam Kuperstein

Published 2 hours ago

    A New Jersey deli worker was shot and killed inside the store in East Orange Thursday morning, prosecutors say. 

    The man was found shot dead inside Park's Deli near North Park Street just after 9 a.m., according to authorities.

    A gas station attendant who works down the block told News 4 he was the one who found his friend's body. He said he called the man's name, and when the man didn't answer, he checked the bathroom.

    "He's laying right there in a puddle of blood," said the friend, describing how "freaked out" he felt. 

    No arrest has been made; police have not identified a motive or suspect.  

    Customers who regularly visited the store said the victim was extremely generous. 

    "I go there every morning. Great guy, never bother nobody. Can't believe this could happen," said Anthony Pointdexter. 

    "He works 7 to 7 every day. One of the hardest people I've ever met, man." 

