Authorities Look for Driver in Deadly Hit-Run in New Jersey

The car that hit and killed 54-year-old Edward Rao is believed to be a dark colored SUV

    Authorities are asking for the public's help in their investigation into the hit-and-run death of a man found lying on a New Jersey roadway Monday evening. 

    The victim, 54-year-old Edward Rao, was found on West Ridgewood Avenue near Library Place in Ridgewood just before 7:30 p.m., according to Bergen County prosecutor's office. 

    He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Investigators believe that Rao was hit by a dark-colored SUV, but don't know the make and model. The car continued going westbound on West Ridgewood Avenue toward Midland Park after the hit-and-run.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 201-226-5595 or 201-652-3900.

